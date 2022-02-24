Belarus seen stepping-up use of migrants as a weapon

Polish rights activists have reported a spike in the numbers of migrants attempting to enter Poland, in what appears to be push by Russia-ally Belarus to exacerbate tensions.

The Poland-Belarus border was the key flashpoint in a crisis over migration last year when the regime in Minsk channelled thousands of people to the border. Poland recorded well over 30,000 border-crossing attempts last year with some 17,000 of those occurring in the month of October alone.

Polish border g...