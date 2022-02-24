Belarus seen stepping-up use of migrants as a weapon

Polish rights activists have reported a spike in the numbers of migrants attempting to enter Poland, in what appears to be push by Russia-ally Belarus to exacerbate tensions.
The Poland-Belarus border was the key flashpoint in a crisis over migration last year when the regime in Minsk channelled thousands of people to the border. Poland recorded well over 30,000 border-crossing attempts last year with some 17,000 of those occurring in the month of October alone.
Polish border g...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.