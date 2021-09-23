EU negotiators defend high Covid vaccine prices paid to pharma

In September 2020, the EU Commission's top vaccine negotiator made a pledge. Doses would cost between €5 and €15, Sandra Gallina assured MEPs. "We cannot go beyond certain limits because it wouldn't be affordable," she told the health committee.

Little did she know that her fixed cap would crumble under pressure from jabmakers.

One year after Gallina's promise, two of the four manufacturers supplying the EU have vastly inflated their prices.