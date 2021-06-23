Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain last year, according to a new report from the EU joint police agency, Europol.
As a result of these attacks, 21 people died and at least 54 people were injured. The fatalities appear to have been chosen randomly but on ideological grounds - barring the targeted killing of school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in France by an jihadist terrorist.
The i...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
