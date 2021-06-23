Europol: Extremists exploited pandemic to spread radicalism

A total of 57 completed, failed or foiled terrorist attacks took place in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain last year, according to a new report from the EU joint police agency, Europol.

As a result of these attacks, 21 people died and at least 54 people were injured. The fatalities appear to have been chosen randomly but on ideological grounds - barring the targeted killing of school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in France by an jihadist terrorist.

The i...