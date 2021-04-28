The EU needs a global vaccination strategy - right now

The first crisis was one of scarcity. The next may be one of abundance. I am talking about the EU and Covid-19 vaccines, of course.

The slow vaccine roll-out over the last months cost the EU much credibility, but it seems that the tide is turning.

Production capacity is increasing fast and since the EU's vaccine taskforce started controlling the production and exports of vaccines, many more doses have become available.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is...