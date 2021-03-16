EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants, such as those first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil - meaning more contagious strains are spreading undetected.
"In the European Union, we are strengthening our ability to identify and monitor new variants, but we are not yet there," the chief of the surveillance section at European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Bruno Ciancio, said on Monday (15 March) during a public ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
