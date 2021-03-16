Ad
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is now sequencing genomes on behalf of those member states that have very limited or none capacity (Photo: European Commission)

EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The majority of countries in Europe are falling short on tracking coronavirus variants, such as those first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil - meaning more contagious strains are spreading undetected.

"In the European Union, we are strengthening our ability to identify and monitor new variants, but we are not yet there," the chief of the surveillance section at European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Bruno Ciancio, said on Monday (15 March) during a public ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

