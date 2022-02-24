'Massive' EU sanctions to target Putin's war chest

The EU will block technology transfers to Russia, lock out its banks from Europe's markets, and seize Russian assets in its "massive" reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday (24 September).
"We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise," she said in a press conference in Bruss...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
