Ukrainians fleeing as aid groups scramble to offer support

As warnings emerged that the number of Ukrainian refugees could reach several million, EU states said they were ready to accommodate more people than initially expected — but that still could be short of what is eventually required.
In a sign of the task ahead, Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, said that the "humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating."
Aid organisations on the ground are making similar warnings as Russia continues t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
