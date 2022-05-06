Slovak ex-PM narrowly stays out of jail in corruption fiasco

In a major blow to the anti-corruption rhetoric of the Slovak ruling coalition, the parliament in Bratislava has rejected a request for the arrest of ex-prime minister Robert Fico.

Fico faces charges of abusing his powers, under a scheme the prosecutor described as a "criminal group" operating during the previous government.

"Justice has lost a battle," Igor Matovič, leader of the main government OLaNO party commented after the vote on late Wednesday (4 May). "It is one of many we...