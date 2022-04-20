Ad
EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders argued that the commission's case needs to be water-tight at the EU's top court - which takes time (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU Commission still assessing Hungary's anti-LGBTI law

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders said the EU Commission is contemplating whether to take Hungary to the European Court of Justice over a law that targeted LGBTI people.

"We are now assessing the reply received from Hungary," Reynders said, adding that the EU executive is now deciding whether to take the case to the EU's top court.

Reynders was giving his update to MEPs on the European Parliament's civil liberties committee on Wednesday (20 April) on legislation passed las...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

