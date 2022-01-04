Critics attack Commission's New Year's Eve nuclear and gas plan

The European Commission has been accused of undermining public scrutiny of its controversial plans to label natural gas and nuclear as "green" - after it published its long-awaited proposal on New Year's Eve.

"The draft was made available at a time where nobody was watching," said the European Consumer Organisation, pointing out this is a well-rehearsed technique for avoiding attention.

"This is a clear attempt to minimise media reactions and proper scrutiny," echoed the environme...