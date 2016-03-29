EU 'welcomes' Israeli settler exports

Europe welcomes exports produced by Jewish settlers on occupied Palestinian land, the EU’s envoy to Israel has said, while insisting that the best way to stop boycotts would be to make peace between Israel and Palestine.

Lars Faaberg-Anderson made the remark at an event in Jerusalem on Monday (28 March) where speakers were criticising the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement - a Palestinian-led international campaign to stigmatise Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

T...