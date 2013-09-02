Loopholes aplenty in EU 'arms ban' on Egypt

The EU's ban on sales of "repressive" equipment to post-coup and post-massacre Egypt leaves plenty of room for interpretation.
Member states imposed the restrictions on 21 August in the wake of violence which saw the army kill more than 800 Muslim Brotherhood protesters, most of whom were demonstrating peacefully.
Foreign ministers "agreed to suspend export licenses to Egypt of any ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
