The erosion of southern Europe

The second quarter GDP figures for the Euro-area economies indicated growth, for the first time in 18 months.

Some fund managers and market observers argue that positive new developments could unleash a long-term rally for the continent. It’s time for US investors to revisit Europe, says Wall Street. New data points to recovery, albeit a rocky one.

While there are some signs of possible recovery, Europe’s debt crisis has not gone away. The record bank rally in Southern Europe is ...