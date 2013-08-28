The erosion of southern Europe

The second quarter GDP figures for the Euro-area economies indicated growth, for the first time in 18 months.
Some fund managers and market observers argue that positive new developments could unleash a long-term rally for the continent. It’s time for US investors to revisit Europe, says Wall Street. New data points to recovery, albeit a rocky one.
While there are some signs of possible recovery, Europe’s debt crisis has not gone away. The record bank rally in Southern Europe is ...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
