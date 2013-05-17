EU ministers urge Reding to do more for gay rights

Fourteen member states on Thursday (16 May) backed a petition urging the European Commission to do more for the rights of sexual minorities, with the last major initiative several years ago.
The call for a “comprehensive approach” was initiated by traditionally progressive Netherlands and signed, among others, by Spain, France and Austria as well as more socially conservative countries such as Malta.
The political prod directed at EU rights commissioner Viviane Reding came on the...
