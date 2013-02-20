Ad
PM Borisov, a former bodyguard, has resigned over police brutality (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Bulgarian government to resign amid austerity protests

by Valentina Pop,

Bulgaria's centre-right government tendered its resignation on Wednesday (20 February) after days of street protests against rising electricity prices. The move is the latest in a series of EU governments stepping down amid public anger over austerity and mismanagement, in countries like Greece, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia and Romania.

"The people gave us power and today we are returning it," Prime Minister Bojko Borisov said when making the surprise announcement in parliament.

