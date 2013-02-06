Ad
euobserver
Supporter carries poster of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah (Photo: looking4poetry)

Bulgaria names Hezbollah in bomb attack on EU territory

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Shia Muslim political party and militant group, was linked to a suicide attack on a bus in the Bulgarian coastal city of Burgas last year, Bulgarian officials have said.

Bulgarian interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov told reporters in Sofia on Tuesday (5 February) that two of the three suspects behind the attack were most likely Hezbollah specialists.

"A reasonable assumption can be made that the two of them were members of the militant wing of Hezbollah," h...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU official: Hezbollah unlikely to get on terrorism blacklist
