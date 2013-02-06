Bulgaria names Hezbollah in bomb attack on EU territory

Lebanon's Hezbollah, a Shia Muslim political party and militant group, was linked to a suicide attack on a bus in the Bulgarian coastal city of Burgas last year, Bulgarian officials have said.

Bulgarian interior minister Tsvetan Tsvetanov told reporters in Sofia on Tuesday (5 February) that two of the three suspects behind the attack were most likely Hezbollah specialists.

"A reasonable assumption can be made that the two of them were members of the militant wing of Hezbollah," h...