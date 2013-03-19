Ad
Anastasiades will reopen bailout talks on the €10bn rescue package (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Cyprus rejects bailout deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The eurozone plunged into uncertainty on Tuesday (19 March) after the Cypriot parliament voted to reject the €10 billion EU bailout plan by an overwhelming majority.

Thirty-six deputies in the 56 member House of Representatives opposed the agreement struck by finance ministers in Brussels on Saturday, with 19 members of the Democratic Rally party of President Anastasiades abstaining and one MP absent from the vote.

The result, which marks the first time a national parliament has v...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

