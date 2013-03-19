Cyprus rejects bailout deal

The eurozone plunged into uncertainty on Tuesday (19 March) after the Cypriot parliament voted to reject the €10 billion EU bailout plan by an overwhelming majority.

Thirty-six deputies in the 56 member House of Representatives opposed the agreement struck by finance ministers in Brussels on Saturday, with 19 members of the Democratic Rally party of President Anastasiades abstaining and one MP absent from the vote.

The result, which marks the first time a national parliament has v...