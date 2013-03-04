Berliners protest against wall removal

Thousands took to the streets Sunday (3 March) to protest against a luxury real estate project that would take down a part of the longest stretch of what remains of the Berlin wall.

The 1.3km long "EastSide Gallery" is a popular tourist destination displaying graffiti and wall paintings made by artists from all around the world in 1990, when most of the former east German border wall was torn down.

A luxury real estate project, bringing in revenue to the cash-strapped city, would ...