IMF euro rescue starts to unravel

Days after leaders pledged to channel €200 billion through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help rescue the eurozone, the Czech Republic, Estonia and the German central bank have come out against the idea. Japan, Canada and the US are also sending negative signals.

On Sunday (11 December), a member of the German central bank, Andreas Dombret, told Handelsblatt that his institution cannot be used for any covert funding of eurozone states through the back door of the IMF.

