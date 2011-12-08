Ad
The new Danish PM has said she backs a treaty change (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Stop criticising Merkel, Danish PM says

by Honor Mahony and Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

With Denmark taking over the EU presidency in January PM Helle Thorning-Schmidt has said she will fight to make sure that fellow non-eurozone countries are involved in all discussions concerning the internal market, as the eurozone crisis drives a potentially major wedge between those in and outside the single currency.

"I have no problems understanding that the 17 need to discuss certain things themselves. I think that is natural. But when we are discussing things that concern the inte...

