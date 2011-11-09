EU parliament's political families meet with Chinese Communist Party

A three-day forum of political heavyweights from the EU and China ended on Wednesday with kind words at a half-hour press conference.

The EU-China High-Level Group, the second of its kind after a first encounter in Beijing last year, brought together the leaders of the big European political families and representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“We discussed EU-China co-operation, social development and reforms, the construction of democracy and legal systems, sustai...