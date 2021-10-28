Ad
euobserver
With its latest defaming designation, Israel strives to shake and rattle this common foundation (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

Israel's besmirching of Palestine NGOs must be reversed

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shawan Jabarin, Ramallah,

On 19 October, the Israeli defence ministry designated six organisations of the Palestinian civil society as "terrorist organisations," pursuant to its domestic Counter-Terrorism Law of 2016.

The six organisations count amongst the most influential and internationally-recognised actors of the Palestinian civil society, working on crucial issues spanning from human rights, children and women's rights, social and economic developmen...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shawan Jabarin is general director of Al-Haq, the independent Palestinian non-governmental human rights organisation based in Ramallah, West Bank. Established in 1979 to protect and promote human rights and the rule of law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the organisation has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Related articles

Textbook hypocrisy: EU's new low point on Palestine
Israel risks derailing EU election mission to Palestine
The first anniversary of the Abraham Accords
Israel/Palestine: how victims became aggressors
With its latest defaming designation, Israel strives to shake and rattle this common foundation (Photo: Reham Alhelsi)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Shawan Jabarin is general director of Al-Haq, the independent Palestinian non-governmental human rights organisation based in Ramallah, West Bank. Established in 1979 to protect and promote human rights and the rule of law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the organisation has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections