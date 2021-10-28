Israel's besmirching of Palestine NGOs must be reversed

On 19 October, the Israeli defence ministry designated six organisations of the Palestinian civil society as "terrorist organisations," pursuant to its domestic Counter-Terrorism Law of 2016.
The six organisations count amongst the most influential and internationally-recognised actors of the Palestinian civil society, working on crucial issues spanning from human rights, children and women's rights, social and economic developmen...
Shawan Jabarin is general director of Al-Haq, the independent Palestinian non-governmental human rights organisation based in Ramallah, West Bank. Established in 1979 to protect and promote human rights and the rule of law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the organisation has special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.
