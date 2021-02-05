Ad
euobserver
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell (l) with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Palm Trees in the Snow," EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday (5 February).

"Huh?", Lavrov said.

"Palm Trees in the Snow," Borrell repeated, as the two men were leaving a press briefing.

Then Borrell learned Russia had expelled three EU diplomats.

'Palm Trees in the Snow' is a Spanish film which had been mentioned in connection with Cuba earlier in the press conference.

And the press briefing's final...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

