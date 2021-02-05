Russia humiliates Borrell in Moscow

"Palm Trees in the Snow," EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday (5 February).

"Huh?", Lavrov said.

"Palm Trees in the Snow," Borrell repeated, as the two men were leaving a press briefing.

Then Borrell learned Russia had expelled three EU diplomats.

'Palm Trees in the Snow' is a Spanish film which had been mentioned in connection with Cuba earlier in the press conference.

And the press briefing's final...