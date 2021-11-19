Ad
euobserver
Carbon trading forms the heart of the 'Fit for 55' climate package, but has been subject of debate due to rising prices (Photo: Otodo)

EU watchdog: no proof of carbon market manipulation

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

In a preliminary report published on Thursday (19 November), the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) found no proof of illegal market speculation in the EU's carbon trading market (the emissions trading system, ETS). \n \nIn October, the European Commission asked ESMA to track any possible market manipulation, after accusations hedge fund speculators drove up price...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Nine countries oppose EU gas market reform
Gas price spike exposes rift at EU summit
ETS expansion to homes and cars raises bills fears
Carbon trading forms the heart of the 'Fit for 55' climate package, but has been subject of debate due to rising prices (Photo: Otodo)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections