Ad
euobserver
Dubai hosted 'vast amount of high-value targets', EU memo said (Photo: Nacho Pintos)

Exclusive

Ex-pat EU criminals use Dubai as hideout, leak confirms

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dubai, Turkey, and the Western Balkans are hotspots of criminality in the EU neighbourhood, according to internal reports.

"We know that a vast amount of high-value targets mastermind and enable their criminal activities while residing in countries (e.g. Dubai, UAE, and Turkey) being particularly attractive for European ex-pat criminals," the EU said in a memo dated 13 November and seen by EUobserver.\n \nPolice from nine EU states as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the US were conduct...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lukashenko-linked firms active in EU member Cyprus
Bosnia break-up threatens Western Balkans peace, envoy warns
Turkey formally exits treaty against gender violence
Dubai hosted 'vast amount of high-value targets', EU memo said (Photo: Nacho Pintos)

Tags

EU & the WorldExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections