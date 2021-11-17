Ex-pat EU criminals use Dubai as hideout, leak confirms

Dubai, Turkey, and the Western Balkans are hotspots of criminality in the EU neighbourhood, according to internal reports.
"We know that a vast amount of high-value targets mastermind and enable their criminal activities while residing in countries (e.g. Dubai, UAE, and Turkey) being particularly attractive for European ex-pat criminals," the EU said in a memo dated 13 November and seen by EUobserver.\n \nPolice from nine EU states as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the US were conduct...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
