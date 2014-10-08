EU launches probe into Amazon's Luxembourg tax deal

The European Commission will launch a probe into Amazon's tax arrangements in Luxembourg, the EU's competition chief has confirmed.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday (7 October), Joaquin Almunia said the investigation would examine whether Luxembourg had "granted a tax advantage to a large multinational … which constitutes state aid and would distort competition in the EU".

In question is a tax ruling made by Luxembourg's tax authorities in 2003 which, more than a decade later, i...