Tax avoidance and evasion costs about €1 trillion per year across the 28 country bloc (Photo: Mags_cat)

EU launches probe into Amazon's Luxembourg tax deal

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission will launch a probe into Amazon's tax arrangements in Luxembourg, the EU's competition chief has confirmed.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday (7 October), Joaquin Almunia said the investigation would examine whether Luxembourg had "granted a tax advantage to a large multinational … which constitutes state aid and would distort competition in the EU".

In question is a tax ruling made by Luxembourg's tax authorities in 2003 which, more than a decade later, i...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

