The 59-year old still has to be elected into office by MEPs (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Juncker chosen for EU commission job, Cameron defeated

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders on Friday (27 June) nominated Jean-Claude Juncker to be European Commission president, simultaneously doling out a major diplomatic defeat for London and handing a large chunk of power to the European Parliament.

"Decision made. The European Council proposes Jean-Claude Juncker as the next President of the European Commission," EU council president Herman Van Rompuy tweeted during the meeting.

The decision was taken by a vote – a first for an EU summit – after British P...

