Rising prices expose lack of coherent EU response

The increasingly sharp debate over the rising cost of living exploded in the European Parliament on Tuesday (5 July), with lawmakers from all stripes, liberal, left, green and conservative, calling on the EU to act.
"People are struggling to make ends meet, and we need action now," Agnes Jongerius, a lawmaker for the Socialists and Democrats, said. "I am urging the commission and the council to take the lead."
Suggestions to tackle the outfall from inflation, which hit Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.