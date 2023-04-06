China urges Ukraine peace, but echoes Moscow to EU guests

Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on Thursday (6 April) for peace talks over Ukraine but added the "legitimate security concerns of all parties" should be accommodated, echoing Moscow's arguments.

Visiting Beijing, together with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, French president Emmanuel Macron, appealed to Xi to "bring Russia to its senses, and bring everyone back to the negotiating table."

The Chinese leader, however, did not indicate if he would use his influence o...