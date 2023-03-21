Ad
Muslim women face "triple discrimination" because of their gender, ethnicity, and faith, a reality also underlined by an EU-funded study on evidence of gendered Islamophobia in many parts of the European media

When geopolitics trump human rights, we are all losers

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

For a fleeting moment this month, global attention switched from guns to people and from geopolitics to human rights. Many were too busy fighting wars or speaking the "language of power" to pay attention.

But for those who did find the time, the United Nations "special days" in March dedicated to gender equality, fighting anti-Muslim di...

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

