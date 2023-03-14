Ad
euobserver
Greek Golden Dawn co-leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos was arrested in Belgium in 2021 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP has immunity lifted for second time

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP Ioannis Lagos, who continues to draw a European Parliament salary, had his parliamentary immunity lifted for a second time.

The waiver, voted through on Tuesday (14 March) by a show of hands among MEPs sitting in the Strasbourg plenary, comes over a year after the Greek prosecutor first made the request in order to launch criminal proceedings against him for racist tweets.

The lengthy delays echo similar procedural headaches among the European Parliament'...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU Parliament sued over secrecy on Nazi MEP expenses
Greek Nazi MEP upset he won't get EU parliament stipend
Arrested neo-Nazi Greek MEP will keep salary for now
EU money used by neo-Nazi to promote Holocaust denial
Greek Golden Dawn co-leader and MEP Ioannis Lagos was arrested in Belgium in 2021 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections