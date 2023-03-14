Jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP has immunity lifted for second time

Jailed Greek neo-Nazi MEP Ioannis Lagos, who continues to draw a European Parliament salary, had his parliamentary immunity lifted for a second time.

The waiver, voted through on Tuesday (14 March) by a show of hands among MEPs sitting in the Strasbourg plenary, comes over a year after the Greek prosecutor first made the request in order to launch criminal proceedings against him for racist tweets.

The lengthy delays echo similar procedural headaches among the European Parliament'...