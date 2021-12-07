EU Parliament demands justice after 'anti-vax' attack on MEP

European Parliament president David Sassoli has demanded justice following an attack against a Belgian MEP purportedly by anti-vaxers.
"Those responsible must be brought to justice," Sassoli said in a tweet on Monday (6 December). "We will never tolerate this kind of hatred. In a democracy, disagreement must be solved with words, not violence," he said.
His comments follow an attack over the weekend against...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
