Russian propaganda prompts alarm in Ukraine and France

Russian propaganda activity has raised alarm of further escalation in Ukraine, amid separate concern on Moscow's role in recent French rioting.
The Russian foreign ministry has, for the best part of a month, promulgated the idea that Ukraine was planning to use chemical weapons against fighters in Russia-occupied east Ukraine.
Its ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, Alexander Lukashevic, said in November that "information has emerged about prepa...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.