euobserver
Cvetkovic (l): 'We are not going to politicise the reports' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Serbian PM wants 'truth' over organ-harvesting allegations

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic has said he is committed to discovering the "truth" about the recent allegations made by Council of Europe investigator Dick Marty.

Speaking in Brussels on Monday (31 January) after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, Mr Cvetkovic pledged not to politicise the December 2010 report which accused Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci of being responsible for the murder of Serb prisoners and the sale of their kidneys in the...

euobserver

