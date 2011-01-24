Facing up to your Chinese Banker: EU-China relations in the Year of the Rabbit

When Obama sat down with Hu this week, he faced the quandary raised last year, according to WikiLeaks, by Hillary Clinton: how a nation talks tough with its banker.

The euro crisis and resultant Chinese investment in European sovereign debt, partly in a bid to help shore up the single currency, means that several EU countries now have something else in common with Washington: China is their banker too.

Those who worry that China has ‘bought Europe' with its recent investment sho...