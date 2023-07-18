Ad
The EU deal with Tunisia was signed by EU enlargement commissioner, Olivér Várhelyi (seated left). (Photo: European Union, 2023)

Cumbersome visas complicate Tunisia jobs deal with EU

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An EU-Tunisia deal includes promoting legal migration to undermine smuggling — but also hinges on member states easing cumbersome Schengen visa applications.

The issue may end up complicating the European Commission's so-called Talent Partnerships, an idea that seeks to match Tunisians with European companies.

"If we set all of this up but it then takes ages to obtain a visa for students, there is little point in developing the Talent Partnership," a senior EU official told report...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

