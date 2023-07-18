Cumbersome visas complicate Tunisia jobs deal with EU

An EU-Tunisia deal includes promoting legal migration to undermine smuggling — but also hinges on member states easing cumbersome Schengen visa applications.

The issue may end up complicating the European Commission's so-called Talent Partnerships, an idea that seeks to match Tunisians with European companies.

"If we set all of this up but it then takes ages to obtain a visa for students, there is little point in developing the Talent Partnership," a senior EU official told report...