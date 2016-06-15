Ad
euobserver
The EU commission's Vehicle Emissions Test Laboratory in Ispra, Italy (Photo: European Commission)

EU countries resist car lobby on new emissions tests

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A lobbying effort to delay the introduction of a new testing method for car emissions has failed, as EU countries on Tuesday (14 June) decided to stick to the starting date proposed by the EU Commission.

The current test being used in laboratories is outdated and there are huge discrepancies between test results and emissions in the real world.

The commission proposed to start applying the new test from 1 September 2017, but environmental groups feared member states would give th...

Green Economy

Green Economy
