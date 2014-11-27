Mediapart: National Front's Kremlin loan is worth €40mn

The far-right French party, the National Front, is in talks with a Kremlin-linked bank to borrow €40 million to win power in France, Mediapart reports.

The Paris-based online investigative journal last weekend said Marine Le Pen’s party received a €9 million loan from the First Czech Russian Bank (FCRB), which is de facto owned by Roman Popov, a Kremlin-connected oligarch.

But it says in a second report on Wednesday (26 November) the €9 million is the tip of the iceberg.

It ...