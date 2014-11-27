Ad
Le Pen: 'Mediapart has lost its head. The amounts it talks about are a total fantasy' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Mediapart: National Front's Kremlin loan is worth €40mn

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The far-right French party, the National Front, is in talks with a Kremlin-linked bank to borrow €40 million to win power in France, Mediapart reports.

The Paris-based online investigative journal last weekend said Marine Le Pen’s party received a €9 million loan from the First Czech Russian Bank (FCRB), which is de facto owned by Roman Popov, a Kremlin-connected oligarch.

But it says in a second report on Wednesday (26 November) the €9 million is the tip of the iceberg.

It ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Le Pen: 'Mediapart has lost its head. The amounts it talks about are a total fantasy' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

