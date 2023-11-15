Ad
euobserver
Margaritis Schinas, vice-president of EU Commission: 'Europe is engaged in a global race for talent'. Although unemployment in the EU is at a record low of six percent (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU proposes online platform to match legal migrants with jobs

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

On Wednesday (15 November), the EU Commission proposed a regulation to create an online matching platform — the EU Talent Pool — to improve the recruitment of workers from countries outside the EU, and fill gaps in European labour markets.

The tool is aimed at workers who are not already in the EU and is intended not only to address acute labour shortages, but to keep the EU competitive on the international stage — and to di...

