Commissioners' no-show at spyware hearing angers MEPs

"Europe is now officially the spyware paradise of the world. Congratulations, Commission," said MEP Sophie in 't Veldt (Renew Europe) during a debate on the latest developments in the use of spyware in the EU at the European Parliament on Thursday (26 October).

The justice committee had invited a number of experts to share their testimonies and explore responses to the continued use of surveillance technologies such the Israeli-manufactured Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here