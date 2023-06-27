Ad
euobserver
Christine Lagarde speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra (Photo: European Central Bank)

ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Economists and monetary authorities are increasingly coming around to the view that inflation for the past two years was primarily driven by corporate price gauging, not wages or high demand.

"Unit profits contributed around two-thirds to domestic inflation whereas, in the previous 20 years, the average contribution was one-third," said European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde on Tuesday (27 June).

"We haven't seen a rise in aggregate demand in Europe [since 2019]," sai...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Study: 90% of Spanish inflation 'driven by corporate profits'
EU: Wage-earners will 'bear brunt' of inflation in 2023
ECB president grilled over €135bn interest payout to commercial banks
Joseph Stiglitz: 'Excessive zeal' of central banks on inflation
Christine Lagarde speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra (Photo: European Central Bank)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections