French president Emmanuel Macron, speaking in the Palais Brongniart - the Paris former stock exchange (Photo: New Global Financing Pact)

'Key' Macron climate finance plan met with indifference

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

French president Emmanuel Macron's high-stakes climate financing summit hit a snag early on Thursday (22 June) when sharing the stage with Kenyan president William Ruto.

After years of broken climate financing promises by wealthy countries, leaders from the Global South came to Paris seeking tangible change and, above all, more money.

In an effort to score an early win Macron — with great fanfare — announced the creation of a new Private Finance Lab led by the World Bank tasked ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Can Barbados PM forge climate-finance pact in Paris?
Debt crisis undermines climate action in the Global South
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

