'Key' Macron climate finance plan met with indifference

French president Emmanuel Macron's high-stakes climate financing summit hit a snag early on Thursday (22 June) when sharing the stage with Kenyan president William Ruto.

After years of broken climate financing promises by wealthy countries, leaders from the Global South came to Paris seeking tangible change and, above all, more money.

In an effort to score an early win Macron — with great fanfare — announced the creation of a new Private Finance Lab led by the World Bank tasked ...