EU data protection chief launches Frontex investigation

Warsaw-based Frontex is likely violating rights by data dumping migrant testimonies with the EU's police agency Europol, according to a data protection authority.

Such testimonies are collected by Frontex agents seeking to figure out how and to what extent asylum seekers crossing an EU border receive outside help.

Although Frontex redacts names, identifiable personal data is still being shared with Europol to crack down on smuggling and other criminal activities, said Wojciech Wie...