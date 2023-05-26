Ad
euobserver
An empty inbox. In both France and Germany, it seems to be a common practice to delete government mail accounts after a minister has left the job

Investigation

Europe's missing mails

Rule of Law
Investigations
EU Political
by Lars Bové, Staffan Dahllöf, Alexander Fanta, Adrien Sénécat, Peter Teffer, Hans-Martin Tillack, Berlin,

On 16 January 2015, Catherine Day, then secretary-general of the EU Commission, internally announced a new policy concerning the archiving of emails — or, rather, their deletion.

"You will notice that unregistered emails will be automatically deleted after 6 months from 1 July 2015," she wrote in a letter to all directors-general and heads of cabinets of the EU Commission.

In the future, only emails registered with the commission archiving system Ares "or in another document mana...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

The investigative project #Missingmails is examines the deletion of official emails and text messages. It brings together journalists from DEO in Denmark, Follow the Money in the Netherlands, Le Monde in France, De Tijd in Belgium, netzpolitik.org, and Welt in Germany as well as media outlets in Finland, Ireland and Romania.

Related articles

EU Ombudsman: Missing texts with Pfizer CEO are 'wake-up call'
Could a new lawsuit blow open von der Leyen's Pfizer texts?
Kroes' Uber lobbying needs wide investigation, say campaigners
An empty inbox. In both France and Germany, it seems to be a common practice to delete government mail accounts after a minister has left the job

Tags

Rule of LawInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

The investigative project #Missingmails is examines the deletion of official emails and text messages. It brings together journalists from DEO in Denmark, Follow the Money in the Netherlands, Le Monde in France, De Tijd in Belgium, netzpolitik.org, and Welt in Germany as well as media outlets in Finland, Ireland and Romania.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections