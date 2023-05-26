Europe's missing mails

On 16 January 2015, Catherine Day, then secretary-general of the EU Commission, internally announced a new policy concerning the archiving of emails — or, rather, their deletion.
"You will notice that unregistered emails will be automatically deleted after 6 months from 1 July 2015," she wrote in a letter to all directors-general and heads of cabinets of the EU Commission.
In the future, only emails registered with the commission archiving system Ares "or in another document mana...
The investigative project #Missingmails is examines the deletion of official emails and text messages. It brings together journalists from DEO in Denmark, Follow the Money in the Netherlands, Le Monde in France, De Tijd in Belgium, netzpolitik.org, and Welt in Germany as well as media outlets in Finland, Ireland and Romania.
