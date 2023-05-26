Europe's missing mails

On 16 January 2015, Catherine Day, then secretary-general of the EU Commission, internally announced a new policy concerning the archiving of emails — or, rather, their deletion.

"You will notice that unregistered emails will be automatically deleted after 6 months from 1 July 2015," she wrote in a letter to all directors-general and heads of cabinets of the EU Commission.

In the future, only emails registered with the commission archiving system Ares "or in another document mana...