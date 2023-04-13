Ad
euobserver
Vladimir Plahotniuc (3rd from left) on a visit to Latvia in 2012. His whereabouts is now unknown (Photo: saeima.lv)

Two oligarchs who fled Moldova in crosshairs for EU sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are edging forward on new Moldova sanctions that could see two notorious oligarchs face a visa-ban and asset-freeze.

Romania first proposed the measures back in February amid US and EU warnings that Russia is plotting to overthrow the pro-Western government in Chișinău.

The EU is also buying new equipment for Moldova's army and sending counter-espionage experts amid the heightened tensions.

And Moldovan authori...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU sending anti-coup mission to Moldova in May
'Defenceless' Moldova unveils Russian coup plot
EU buying radar for Moldova, as Russian missiles fly overhead
Vladimir Plahotniuc (3rd from left) on a visit to Latvia in 2012. His whereabouts is now unknown (Photo: saeima.lv)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections