Two oligarchs who fled Moldova in crosshairs for EU sanctions

EU countries are edging forward on new Moldova sanctions that could see two notorious oligarchs face a visa-ban and asset-freeze.
Romania first proposed the measures back in February amid US and EU warnings that Russia is plotting to overthrow the pro-Western government in Chișinău.
The EU is also buying new equipment for Moldova's army and sending counter-espionage experts amid the heightened tensions.
And Moldovan authori...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
