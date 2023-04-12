EU to study Italian state of emergency on migration

The European Commission says it cannot yet comment on Italy declaring a state of emergency on migration.
A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (12 April) that they first need "to see what the state of emergency implies", noting that it is Italy's national competence to make such declarations.
"Italy has also requested financial support in order to address the recent significant increase of sea arrivals," said the spokesperson.
The Italian governme...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
