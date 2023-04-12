Ad
A Sea Watch International reconnaissance flight spotted a total of two large boats on Tuesday night, with up to 450 people on board each (Photo: Sea Watch International)

EU to study Italian state of emergency on migration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says it cannot yet comment on Italy declaring a state of emergency on migration.

A commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (12 April) that they first need "to see what the state of emergency implies", noting that it is Italy's national competence to make such declarations.

"Italy has also requested financial support in order to address the recent significant increase of sea arrivals," said the spokesperson.

The Italian governme...

A Sea Watch International reconnaissance flight spotted a total of two large boats on Tuesday night, with up to 450 people on board each (Photo: Sea Watch International)

