Ad
euobserver
Hungary's Viktor Orban: 'The beginnings of the Russian invasion exposed cracks in the foundation of the illiberal ranks' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland and Hungary's ugly divorce over Ukraine

EU Political
Ukraine
Opinion
by Wojciech Przybylski, Warsaw,

Over one year into the war, the rift between Hungary and Poland only deepens. They used to call themselves partners-in-crime who would "steal [European money] horses together" (Jarosław Kaczyński in 2016).

Just three months before the invasion, Warsaw was so head-over-heels in love with Budapest that it hosted an international event for the crème de la crème of pro-Russia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Wojciech Przybylski is editor of Visegrad Insight, and an advisory board member at LSE IDEAS Ratiu Forum.

Related articles

EU plans €100m to farmers to ease Ukraine grain price worries
The Orban-Netanyahu mutual support nexus
'Not possible' to ban Ukraine grain, EU tells Poland, Hungary
EU Parliament parties urge 'no money for Orbán's Hungary'
Hungary's Viktor Orban: 'The beginnings of the Russian invasion exposed cracks in the foundation of the illiberal ranks' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Wojciech Przybylski is editor of Visegrad Insight, and an advisory board member at LSE IDEAS Ratiu Forum.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections