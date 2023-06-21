Ad
euobserver
Barbados prime minister Mia Amor Mottley and French president Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Government Information Service Barbados)

Analysis

Can Barbados PM forge climate-finance pact in Paris?

Africa
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Over 50 world leaders are meeting in Paris this week to tackle one of the biggest problems of the age: how to raise enough money for the global south to catch up in climate investments.

The UN estimates that climate investments in developing countries (excluding China) must reach $2.4 trillion [€2.2tn] annually by 2030.

But gotal global aid expenditure is less than one-tenth of this, and developing countries lack the resources to pay for it.

Barbados prime minister Mia Am...

AfricaGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

