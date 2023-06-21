Can Barbados PM forge climate-finance pact in Paris?

Over 50 world leaders are meeting in Paris this week to tackle one of the biggest problems of the age: how to raise enough money for the global south to catch up in climate investments.

The UN estimates that climate investments in developing countries (excluding China) must reach $2.4 trillion [€2.2tn] annually by 2030.

But gotal global aid expenditure is less than one-tenth of this, and developing countries lack the resources to pay for it.

Barbados prime minister Mia Am...