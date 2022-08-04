Supporting Taiwan 'like carrying water in a sieve'

On Tuesday (2 August), in disregard of China's strong opposition and serious representations, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited China's Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués.
It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty ...
Cao Zhongming is ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Belgium
