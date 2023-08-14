Russian warship's 'warning fire' on Black Sea merchant vessel

A Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged merchant ship in the south-western Black Sea on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said.
In a statement issued a few hours after the 7am incident, the Russian ministry said the ship, Sukra Okan, had failed to comply with a request by their warship Vasily Bykov to stop and inspect its cargo.
"To forcibly stop the vessel, warning fire from ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.